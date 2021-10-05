ANDERSON — Lynn Burgess, 50, of Anderson, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. He was a graduate of Anderson Junior High School, a 1989 graduate of Lauderdale County High School, attended University of North Alabama and Calhoun Community College and was a member of First Baptist Church of Anderson. He served in the Alabama Army National Guard and was a member of the 115th Signal Battalion, the Machinists, Lodge 65 and worked as a machinist foreman in FIN Group at Tennessee Valley Authority Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant.
Lynn loved farming, antique cars, reloading and hunting with his girls and spending time with his family. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be Friday, October 8th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Lexington with J.D. Harrison officiating.
Pallbearers will be Cory Goode, Mark Trousdale, Gary Swindle, RD Williams, Kirk Thacker and Jason Smith; honorary, Danny Kelley and Bill Kennedy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Burgess; father-in-law, David Swindle; grandparents, Hermon and Susie White and Leonard and Ruby Burgess. Survivors include his dear wife, Jaci Swindle Burgess; daughters, he adored, Haylee and Ryelee; best friend and mother, Mama Pat Burgess; mother-in-law, Judy Swindle, all of Anderson; brother-in-law, Gary (Ashley) Swindle of Huntsville; his dogs, he loved, Oaklee, Braydee and Little Bit; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
The family would like to express thanks to the nurses at Huntsville Hospital CCU Unit 1 and a special thank you to Selisa Williams, both personally and professionally. She introduced Lynn and Jaci 30 years ago and used her nursing skills, advising the family during Lynn’s hospital stay. The family will be forever grateful.
Visit rogersvilllefh.com to share memories and condolences to the Burgess family.
