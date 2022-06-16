COLUMBIA, TENNESSEE — Lynn Howell Mann, 75, died June 14, 2022. Graveside service will be today at 11 a.m. at Odem Chapel Cemetery with Loretto Memorial Chapel directing. He was of the Church of Christ faith.

