FLORENCE — Lynn Joyce Everitt passed away on November 9th. She was 71 years old.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 13th from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will follow at 6:00 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivor and Peggy Higgins. She was the sister of Wendy Higgins; mother of Mark Everitt (wife, Deb Everitt) and Alison Everitt McGee (husband, Brian McGee) and Nanna to Dexter Everitt, Whitten Everitt, Rylan McGee and Madeline McGee.
Lynn was born in Haverhill, England and moved to the United States in 1978 with her family. She was a faithful Christian and mother who always put her family first.
The family asks that donations be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
