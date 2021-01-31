FLORENCE — Lynn “Polly” Wilcoxson McGee, 90 of Florence, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021. She was a member of Central Heights Methodist Church and known simply in the community as “Grandmother.”
A private graveside service was held Saturday, January 30, 2021 in Greenview Memorial Park with Dr. John Yeates officiating. Family and friends served as active pallbearers.
Mrs. McGee was preceded in death by her husband, William Lloyd McGee; parents, JM and Mary Wilcoxson; siblings, JM Wilcoxson, Jr., Anne W. Smith, and Mary Phillips. She is survived by her son, Charles McGee; daughters, Dana McGee, Leesa Moore, and Terrye Hanback; adopted daughters, Susan Chandler and Lynn Golden; grandchildren, Chris Moore, Eric Moore (Anne Taylor), Kendall Moore, Danny Aguirre, and Trent Nelson; great- grandchildren, Brantley Moore, Cora Beth Moore, Ella Kate Moore, Eli Moore, Tres Aguirre, Banks Aguirre, and Dacen Aguirre, all of Florence.
She loved reading, working crossword puzzles, and sending personalized inspirational notes to her family. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were the light of her life.
