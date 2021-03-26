FLORENCE — Lynne Capocasa of Florence passed away on the evening of March, 23, 2021. Lynne was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Lawrence Capocasa; mother, Ina Nesbitt; father, Thomas Nesbitt; son, Robert Gregory Grogan; one sister and three brothers.
Lynne is survived by her daughter, Renee Goode and husband Tim. She is also survived by the lights of her life, granddaughters, Riley Goode and Linzee Goode; special nieces, Gayle Weaver and Paula Fowler and lifetime friends, Ann Dunaway and Linda Smotherman.
Lynne enjoyed working as a Chiropractic Assistant for many years and had a love for music and singing. She was a member of the Cox Boulevard Church of Christ.
A special thank you goes to the nurses, physical therapists and doctors at NAMC for attending to her during her brief illness. We love you all.
Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Greenview Cemetery with Greenview Funeral Directing.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
