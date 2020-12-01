HAMILTON — Lynwood Hamilton, 88, died November 29, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Marion County Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Hamilton Memory Gardens.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.