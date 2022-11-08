TUSCUMBIA — M.C. Burleson, 83, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Visitation will be today, November 8, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Brother Charlie James will be officiating.
He was a Fire Chief of the Littleville Fire Department. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Burli Burleson and sister, Evelyn Haskell.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Burleson; son, Danny Burleson (Willa); daughter, Kathy Burleson Mills (Billy); grandchildren, Allen Burleson, Emily Burleson, and Kyle Mills (Amanda); great-grandchildren, Aaron, Abram, Luke, and Eli; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Wright, Allen Burleson, Kyle Mills, Doug Woodruff, Bills Burkes, and Bob Childers.
