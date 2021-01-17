SHEFFIELD — M. Wayne Fleming, 86, of Sheffield, AL, passed away January 15, 2021, at his residence. He was a retired pastor, a Veteran of the United States Army and a Christian.
Survivors include wife, Jean Howard Fleming; sons, Keith Fleming (Mary) and Tim Fleming (Angela); daughter, Sheliah Fleming Vink; sister, Imodene Marks; grandchildren, Tyler (Sarina), Reece (Erica), Tika (Cory), Kaitlin (Tyler) and Joey; great grandchildren, JD Riggs, Mavrick Fleming, and Marleigh.
Preceded in death by parents, William Milford Fleming and Lucy Wilson Fleming
Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, from noon - 1 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Doc Shell and Bro Daryl Little. Burial will be in Nebo Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Lexington, AL, with full military honors.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
