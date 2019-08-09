FLORENCE — Mrs. Mabel Perry Taylor, age 94 of Florence, passed away Thursday morning, August 8, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, August 10, at Greenview Funeral Home from 4 to 8. The funeral will be Sunday at 3 p.m. with visitation from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Greenview. Ellis Coats will officiate assisted by family members. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Ernest; parents, Ernest and Grace Perry of Ontario, Canada; brothers, Donald Perry and Charles Perry; sisters, Mary Wark and Amy Halls. She is survived by her devoted husband of 71 years, Richard; three sons, Richard, Jr. (Janis) of Henderson, TN, Perry (Karen) of Murfreesboro, TN, Bruce (Debby) of Marietta, GA. She is survived by her grandchildren, Chris (Tisha) Taylor, Grant (Tonya) Taylor, Heather (Dustin) Steele, Hannah (Derek) Ratcliff, Renna (Ben) Clark, Kelsey Taylor and Joshua Taylor. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Kylie Taylor, Tori Sailor, Caden Taylor, Taylor Steele and Nate Steele.
Mrs. Taylor was known for her 20 years of faithfully serving as High School Librarian for Mars Hill Bible School. She was also known for her hard work assisting her husband, Richard, as a preacher for many congregations of the churches of Christ in the Florence area. She was a faithful member of the churches of Christ since her teenage years. She was a volunteer at E.C.M. for many years. She loved her family and friends and loved to travel and read. She loved her homeland of Canada, but finally became a U.S. citizen. She had been bedfast for almost a year with her loving husband caring for her.
Special thanks goes to Brittany Hill and Hills’ Home Helpers for their daily care for Mrs. Taylor in this last year! In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Mars Hill Bible School.
