HILLSBORO — A private graveside service for Mabel Wright, 98, of Hillsboro was held at Pine Hill Cemetery, Lauderdale Co., with Parkway Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Wright, who died August 22, 2020, was born November 11, 1921. She is survived by her daughter, Judy (Charles) Rogers.

