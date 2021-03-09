LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Mable Ivadene Lanier, 76, died March 6, 2021. Visitation is Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Bumpus Cemetery. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN.

