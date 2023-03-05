LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Mable L. Culp, 85 died March 3, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow in Murphy’s Chapel Cemetery, Waterloo, AL. She was a member of Calvary Hill Church of God.

