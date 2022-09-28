WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Mable Lee Smotherman Davis, 91, died September 25, 2022. Graveside service will be held today at 1 p.m. at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Collinwood, TN, Shackelford Funeral Home directing.

