HALEYVILLE

Mable Stockton, 89, died Saturday, August 15, 2020. Visitation will be on Monday from noon-2 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery.

