LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Mack Alvin Dodd, 74, died August 30, 2021. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Sunday in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. Neal Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Mr. Dodd served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps during Vietnam.

