LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Mack Alan Evans, 69, died August 31, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, September 2, from 5-8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home, and 1-2 p.m. Sunday at Pulaski Street Church of Christ. Service will be at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens.

