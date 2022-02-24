FLORENCE — Mack Henry “Skip” Romine, Jr., age 72, passed away February 21, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, February 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, the service will begin at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel with the burial following at St. Michael Cemetery. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Dimple Romine; and stepdaughter, Chloe DeLoach-Davis.
Survivors include his loving wife of 22 years, Linda Romine; children, Elizabeth Romine McKee (Justin), Lore Romine Robb (Heath); stepson, Donald DeLoach; brother, Ken Romine (Pam); sister, Susan Abroms (Marty); grandchildren, Kylie Sartain, Abbey McKee, Silas McKee, Ayla Robb, Evyn Robb; several nieces and nephews.
Skip was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He loved everyone and never met a stranger. Anyone who met Skip became his friend. He was a wonderful storyteller and when he was around there was always laughter. He was a historian and was a vault of knowledge. He was known for his “Skipper-isms.” He enjoyed Alabama football, music and traveling. Skip was known as a river rat because of his love for the water and always having a boat. He was a Master of the Royal Secret of the 32 degree of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of the Shoals, 745 Thompson Street, Florence, Alabama 35630.
The family would like to thank his sitters, Dee, Christy, Morgan, Raveen, Patricia, and other friends and family who showed support during this time.
