IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Mack Loyd Wadkins, 84, died June 14, 2022. Funeral will be Sunday at 4 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com

