RUSSELLVILLE — Mack McCullough, 81, died September 4, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 to 12 at Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be in Luketown Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.