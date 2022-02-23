FLORENCE — Mack “Skip” Romine Jr. died February 21, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at noon in the chapel with burial in St. Michaels Cemetery. He was the husband of Linda Romine. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.