ETHRIDGE, TN — Mack Wlaker, 83, died December 18, 2020. There will be no visitation. Graveside service will be held December 21, 2020, at 11 a.m.,at Chapel Grove Cemetery, with burial to follow in the cemetery. He was a member of Springer Road Church of Christ.

