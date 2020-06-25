FLORENCE
Mackie Nell White Adams, 70 of Florence, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral service will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home chapel with Greg Woodall and Carl Copeland officiating. Burial will be in Whites Creek Cemetery.
Mackie owned and ran Floral Express and was a member of Florence First Assembly of God. She was a loving mother and grandmother and always enjoyed family gatherings. Mackie was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Adams; son, Bradley Adams; granddaughter, Amber Grace Benson; and father, Harold White.
She is survived by her children, Michelle Benson Williamson (Steve), Kenny Ray Benson (Licia), Tina Bevis (Lonnie), Chris Benson (Dawn), Tara Adams, and Jared Adams; mother, Lavelle Cossey White; brothers, Larry White (Carol) and Keith White; grandchildren, Cody, Courtney, Kendall, Kaydon, Sierra, Wade, Andrew, Blake, Dylan, Skylar, Jessica, Hannah, Remington, Brianna, Taylor, and Austin; great-grandchildren, Levi, Emma, Ella, William, Case, Kennedy, Ellie Jane, Rozlin, Brela, Ellie.
Pallbearers will be Cody Jones, Wade Bevis, Andrew Bevis, Blake Bevis, Austin Adams, and Jared Adams.
