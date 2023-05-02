RUSSELLVILLE — Madelene McAnally, 80, died April 30, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12 to 2:30 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 2:30 p.m. with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens.

