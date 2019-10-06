KILLEN — Madeline E. Williams Bevis, age 82 of Killen, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at her residence.
At Mrs. Bevis request, visitation and service will be held privately. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Dr. Rodney Shewbart will be officiating. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Madeline was preceded in death by her parents, James Alfred Williams and Opal Williams; her brothers, James Williams and Larry Williams; sister, Sue Williams Berry; husband, William Henry Bevis.
She is survived by her four sons, Mike Bevis (Melissa), Danny Bevis (Jackie), Jeff Bevis (Shylee), and Jerry Bevis (Dana); beloved grandchildren, Michelle, Michael, Kasey, Faith, Tristan, Bradford, Mallie-Grace, and Braylen; great-grandchildren, Kamdyn, Logan, Aubree, Ayden, Addix, and Alirah.
Madeline was a life-long learner. She graduated from Sheffield High School, then earned her Degree in Education from Florence State Teachers College. While at college, she was a lionette and enjoyed entertaining with the band. She later earned her Masters degree from UNA. She worked and retired from TVA. While she was at TVA she served as a manager of word processing. She later worked with IFDC and enjoyed working with and meeting people from all over the world. Madeline was married to William (Bill) Bevis for 58 years. They had four sons which was her greatest joy and pride. She loved living on Shoal Creek and watching her family enjoy all that lake living offered. She enjoyed making beautiful hand-work pieces for special occasion gifts that will be treasured by her family. She was happiest with her family around and was well loved.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Shoals Hospice and special care giver Angela Doerflinger.
