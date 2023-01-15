FLORENCE — Madeline Grace Boyett, 21, died January 12, 2023. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, form 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

