FLORENCE
It is with great sadness that the family of Madeline D. “Mattie” Ross, 92, widow of Robert E. Ross, announce the passing of their beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on March 25, 2020 after a long illness.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn S. Beck (Mike) of Florence, AL; son, David E. Ross of Mount Juliet, TN; daughter, Linda Starke Colsten of Muncie, IN; sister, Annie Birdshaw of Florida; brother, Don L. Drew of Florida; grandsons, Anthony and Greg Ross of Tennessee; granddaughter, Nora J. Collins of Tennessee; great-granddaughter, Morgan Beck of Tennessee; great-grandsons, Bradley and John Ross, Randy Collins of Tennessee; niece, Ruth C. Saylor of Center Hill, FL.
We would like to thank Mitchell-Hollingsworth and Compassus Hospice for their loving care of our mother.
In lieu of flowers, those who would like to honor her memory, please donate to your favorite charity in her name.
Mrs. Ross was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church. Private family visitation will be Saturday March 28, 2020, with services to follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Officiating will be Bro. Jerry Rea. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Groveland, FL.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
