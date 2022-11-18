BURNSVILLE, MISSISSIPPI — Madgie Darlene Linville was born November 2, 1966 in Florence, AL, the daughter of the late William and Barbara Yerby Linville. Madgie departed this life on November 14, 2022 in Iuka, MS at the age of 56 years,12 days.
She is survived by spouse, Stanley Brumley of Burnsville, MS; sons, Troy Jones (Tiffany) of Killen, AL, William Reaves of Florence, AL, and Michael George (Tabetha) of Florence, AL; daughters, Tonya Parker of Iuka, MS, and Misty Rickman (Jason) of Corinth, MS; sister, Ginger Bowen of Birmingham, AL; brothers, Wayne Linville of Florence, AL, and Robert Linville of Florence, AL; grandchildren, Elizabeth Jones, Cylie Stevens, Bentley and Troy A. Jones, Landon and Nicholas Lin Reaves, Dalton, Malicia, Dacota, and Dawson George, Kaley Ferguson, Raylee Holly, and Anna Harp (Drew); and great-grandchildren, Adam and Axel Harp.
In addition to her parents, Madgie was preceded in death by her brother, Mike Linville.
Visitation will be held today, November 18, 2022 from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Collinwood, TN. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial in the Railroad Cemetery at Iron City, TN. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County assisting the family.
