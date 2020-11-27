FLORENCE — Mrs. Madgie “Lil Ma” Minor. 96, passed Friday, November 20, 2020. A graveside service for Mrs. Minor will be held at 11 a.m., November 28, 2020, at Tri-Cities Memorial Garden,Rev. Ronald Thompson, officiating.

