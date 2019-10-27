ROGERSVILLE — Madgielean Jones, age 93, of Rogersville, passed away October 25, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, October 28, from 10 - 11 a.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Henry Stutts Cemetery in Greenhill, AL.
Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Casey Jones; son, Samuel Timothy Jones; brothers, Walter Gray, Fowler Gray, Thomas Gray, Lando Gray and Johnny Paul Gray; and sisters, Ollie Harlan, Georgie Haygood, Louise Smith, Maudie Moore, and Maddie Robinson .
She is survived by her children, Peggy Damas and husband Dave, of Manteca, CA, Sharon Boyd and husband Ron, of Turlock, CA, and Tony Jones and wife Jeanette, of Muscle Shoals; grandchildren, Greg Damas and Kirstin Santos, both of California; several great-grandchildren; and a large extended family.
Mrs. Jones was dedicated to her family and will be dearly missed. The family would like to express their appreciation to the nursing staff and Dr. Anjum of North Alabama Medical Center for their loving care. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
