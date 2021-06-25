DECATUR — Madie Hill Stancil, 91, formerly of Hackleburg, died June 22, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Shady Grove Cemetery. She is the mother of Doris Stancil Fleming (L.V.) Akins Funeral Home, Russellville will assist the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.