FLORENCE — Madolyn Ellis Hall, lifelong resident of Florence, was gently taken by angels to heaven to be with her Lord on January 26th, 2021.
Madolyn was born to Dr. Lovick Culver Ellis and Virginia Stricklin Ellis on October 19, 1950. She graduated from Coffee High School in 1969 and attended the University of North Alabama where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Business and was a Lionette in the Pride of Dixie Marching Band. Madolyn worked for Alfa Insurance for over 25 years and had a knack for bringing a smile to everyone’s face with her spunky personality. She was a lover of all animals big and small and adored her precious pups, Maggie and Boots. Madolyn was exceptionally proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
She is survived by her daughter, Virginia Quigley (Christian) Thornley; stepchildren, Leah Elizabeth Hall and Samuel Benjamin (Jennifer) Hall; grandson, Harrison Charles Anthony Thornley; nieces, Melinda Musgrove (Tyler) Chapman, Camille Ellis Musgrove, Jessica Diane Vines, Kelli Quillen Bassham and Katelyn Quillen (Dylan) Springer; nephew, Dr. John Larkin Musgrove, Jr.; mother-in-law, Lavern Givens Hall; brother-in-law, Dr. John Larkin Musgrove and Barron Ross Hall; sisters-in-law, Bridgett Hall (Gerald) Vines, Katrina Hall Kelley, and countless other caring family and friends who will all miss Madolyn immensely.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Pettus Hall III; parents, Dr. L. Culver Ellis and Virginia Stricklin Ellis; grandparents, Dr. Lovick Culver and Grace Holland Ellis, Sr., Robert A. and Ruby Stricklin.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 31st at Florence Cemetery with Associate Pastor Chris Underwood of Highland Baptist Church officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Lyman Mitchell Jr. and the compassionate medical team at North Alabama Medical Center Special and Summit Rehabilitation Center for their endless kindness and exceptional care.
In lieu of flower arrangements, please consider a memorial to Highland Baptist Church.
