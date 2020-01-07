WATERLOO — Mae Rose Weston Chafin, 82, of Waterloo, died Sunday, January 5, 2020. Her visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Her service will be Wednesday, January 8th at 2:00 p.m. at Waterloo Church of Christ with Wayne Wood, Wayne Gean and Mark West officiating. She will lie in state at the church from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Richardson Cemetery.

Mrs. Chafin was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth D. Chafin. She retired from the Lauderdale County School System as a bus driver. She was a member of Waterloo Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Arnold Delaine Chafin; children, Michael Wayne Chafin (Ann), Amanda Gail Chafin and Amy LaRose Chafin Barrier (Mark); brother, JoBill Weston (Jeanie); sisters, Betty Elliott (George) and Renee Tennyson; grandchildren, Miranda Simpson (Jeremy), Shalaine Chafin, Jessica Brown (Allan), Adam Chafin (Bridgett), Rachel Pook (Matt), Derek Barrier, Justin Chafin (Kayla), Julie Barrier and Reanna Chafin; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Adam Chafin, Derek Barrier, Justin Chafin, Keith Elliott, Jeremy Simpson and Matt Pook.

Honorary pallbearer will be Lyndon Barrier.

Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.

