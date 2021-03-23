FLORENCE — Mae Dolan, 80, died March 20, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Kimbrough Chapel in Franklin County.

