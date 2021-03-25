FLORENCE — Mae Dolan, 80, of Florence died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation was Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 6-8 P.M. at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 25, 2021, 2 P.M. in the Chapel with Tim Corly and Dewanna Dolan officiating. Burial will be in Kimbrough Chapel in Franklin County.
Miss Dolan loved being outside working in her yard and planting flowers. She had 18 rose bushes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Doris Dolan; sisters, Betty Ann Dolan and Joyce Kappelmann; brothers, Buddy Dolan and Thomas Dolan.
Miss Dolan is survived by her sisters, Inez Dolan and Donna Dolan; brothers, Jimmy Dolan and Paul Dolan; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Dolan, Cajun Tejada, Cory Dolan, Loc Tejada, Drake Gargis, Thomas Moore, and Tyler Dolan. Honorary pallbearers will be Laycee Dolan, Gracie Dolan, Zaya Tejada, Allie Gargis, and Nueve Tejada.
