TUSCUMBIA — Mae Jean Hester, 79, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, at Piney Grove Cemetery, Tuscumbia, with Howard Wilson officiating.

Mrs. Hester is survived by her children, Brenda Whitehead (Jackie), Deborah Steward, Kim Hardin, Chrissy Stanley, and Linda Flask; and grandchildren, Telisha, Billy, and Joseph. Her family will love and miss her. She is forever in their hearts.

