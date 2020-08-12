TUSCUMBIA — Mae Jean Hester, 79, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, at Piney Grove Cemetery, Tuscumbia, with Howard Wilson officiating.
Mrs. Hester is survived by her children, Brenda Whitehead (Jackie), Deborah Steward, Kim Hardin, Chrissy Stanley, and Linda Flask; and grandchildren, Telisha, Billy, and Joseph. Her family will love and miss her. She is forever in their hearts.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
