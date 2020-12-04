TUSCUMBIA
Mae Jean Malone Hester, 79, of Tuscumbia, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Visitation will be today, December 4, 2020 from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Joshua McGuire and Dwight Wilson officiating. Burial will be in New Bethel Cemetery.
Mrs. Hester was a former member of Crooked Oak Baptist where she was the church secretary and Sunday school teacher for many years. She later attended New Bethel Baptist Church. Her passion was church bulletin boards and taking pictures of her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Alton Hester; parents, Robert Hozie Malone and Mildred Goins Malone.
She is survived by her children, Teresa Hester Lenz and Freddie Anthony “Andy” Hester, Sr. (Cindy); brother, Jerry Malone; special nieces, Julie Malone and Megan James; grandchildren, Freddie Anthony Hester, Jr. (Megan), Amy Hester Brown (Andy), Brady Lenz, Bradley O’Kelley ( Ramsey), Sera Stancil Rice( Michael); 11 greatgrandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Anthony Hester, Brady Lenz, Bradley O’Kelley, Andy Brown, Michael Rice and Austyn Williams
The family would like to thank Kindred Home Health and Hospice and her caregivers, Rose Silva, Robin Posey and Doris O’Kelley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Joe Lee Griffin Hope Lodge in Birmingham, Alabama or A Team Ministries.org.
Please visit www.Morrrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
