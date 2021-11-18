RUSSELLVILLE
May 13, 1936-November 14, 2021
Mae Frances Nelson was the beloved proprietor of Daily Bread BBQ in Russellville, AL and an extraordinary person. She got her start at Kent’s Cafe where she mastered baking skills that led to her unforgettable homemade cakes and pies. Her caramel cake is listed in Alabama Tourism’s 100 Dishes to Eat Before You Die in Alabama.
The viewing will be held Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Thompson & Son Funeral Home located at 400 South Washington St. in Tuscumbia, AL from 10:00 a.m. - 8:00p.m. The funeral will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at Friendly Temple Church of God in Christ located at 61 Rose Avenue in Russellville, AL. You may pay your respects at the church from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Russellville, AL
She is survived by her four children, William Lloyd (Sharan), Robert Darby, Veronica Carpenter (James), and John Nelson (Janice). She cherished her five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
Commented