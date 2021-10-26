BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Maedean Allen, 74, died October 25, 2021. Graveside service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Belmont City Cemetery. A walk-through visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home.

