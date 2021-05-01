RED BAY — Maedeen Mitchell Thompson, 93, died April 29, 2021. Funeral will be Sunday at 4 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Chapel, Red Bay. Visitation today from 6 to 9 and Sunday from 1 to 4 at Deaton Funeral Home. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery.

