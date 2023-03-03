FLORENCE — It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs. Maelene Cooper announces her passing. Mrs. Cooper, age 84 of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, March 1st. She was born on October 9th, 1938 to Mr. Charlie and Lena Mae Shields. Services will be held on Saturday, March 4th at 1 p.m. in the Elkins Chapel in Florence with visitation beginning at noon.

