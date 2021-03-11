LEXINGTON — Maelene Putman, 93, of Lexington died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at El Reposo Nursing Home.
Visitation will be Friday, March 12, 2021, 10:30-11:00 A.M. at Nebo Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M. with Hal Putman officiating. Burial will be in Nebo Church Cemetery. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Mrs. Putman was a member of Nebo Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She loved to cook, garden, and help anyone in need. Most of all she loved her church and church family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Putman and grandson, Josh Putman.
Mrs. Putman is survived by her children, Larry Putman (Rebecca), Vickie Dollar (Ray), and Hal Putman (Roberta); grandchildren, Michael Putman, Kristie Doan, Brooke Creech, Brad Manley (Jennifer), Ryan Manley (Nikki); great-grandchildren, Jayden Doan, Kennedy Doan, Hunter Manley, Josh Manley, Sophia Manley, Cole Manley, Harper Manley, Jazmine Curtis, Chasen Williams, Kingston Williams, and Phoenix Williams; brother, Tony Griffin.
