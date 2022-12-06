KILLEN — Maggie Bell Heathcoat, 91, of Killen, passed away December 4, 2022, at El Reposo Nursing Facility. She was a homemaker and a member of Atlas Church of Christ.
Survivors include her son, Elvis Heathcoat (Lois); daughter, Shirley Holley; grandchildren, Joey Krieger, Kim Miller, Wesley Heathcoat, Gordon Heathcoat, Cassie Holt and Justin Heathcoat; great-grandchildren, Luke Krieger, MeLeah Bennett, Brandon Krieger, Reagan Miller, Grant Holt, Kyle Heathcoat, Olivia Holt, Hayden Heathcoat, Brenden Heathcoat, Skylar Heathcoat, Carson Heathcoat and Scarlett Heathcoat
Preceded in death by her husband, Lenard Heathcoat; parents, Luther Cager McGee and Sarah Elizabeth Mahala Thornton McGee; son, Roy Heathcoat; two brothers and two sisters; great-great grandson, Lukas Hogan Krieger, Jr.
Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, December 7, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will be at Hill Cemetery.
Thank you Dr. Wampler and the staff at El Reposo for your wonderful love and care.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
