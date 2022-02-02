JASPER — Maggie Faye Wheeler Kendrick, 95, of Jasper, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.
Family will receive friends on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Kilgore-Green Funeral Home. Services will follow at 11 a.m. in the Kilgore-Green Chapel, burial in Walker Memory Gardens. Brother David Byrd will officiate.
She was a Branch Manager at First National Bank in Florence and retired in 1987. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles and loved to travel. She attended Northside Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lucian Kendrick; parents, Cicero and Maudie Wheeler; and siblings, Ava Taylor, Louise Hendrix, R.C. Wheeler, Billy Gene Wheeler, Evelon Thornberry and Era Dean Scruggs.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara Wheeler and a host of Wheeler and Kendrick nieces and nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be Gary Hendrix, Tom Stone, Barry Wheeler, Mike Kendrick, Jason Kendrick and Jacob Kendrick.
Kilgore-Green Funeral Home, Jasper; 205-384-9503
