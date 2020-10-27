LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Maggie LouJean Mashburn, 90, died October 24, 2020. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery. She was a member of Ramah Baptist Church.

