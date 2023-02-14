F 2.14.23 Maggie Geneva Richardson.jpg
FLORENCE — Geneva Richardson passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the age of 90. The family will receive friends today Tuesday, February 14, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Williams Funeral Home with a graveside immediately following at Richardson Chapel Cemetery.

