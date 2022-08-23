FLORENCE — Maggie Ticer, 92, went to be with Jesus on August 20, 2022. A graveside service was held on Monday, August 22nd at 2:00 p.m. at Wright Cemetery with Skip Hopson officiating.
Mrs. Ticer was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Lindy Vinson; husband, Leroy Ticer; sons, Duane and Tony Ticer; and daughter, Sandra Whitman.
A mother, a mother-in-law, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, a friend, a loved one and a patriarch of the family has departed from us. Her body has given up her spirit. Her request of wanting to go home has been answered. Peace has been granted to her.
Maggie Ticer lived a long life. One with ups and downs that we are in awe over. She recognized and spoke of so many good times and experiences she had. And she persevered through the bad. Her motherly love was unwavering. She was blessed with a loving family that looked up to her. Her family and friends were blessed to have her and we give God thanks for those blessings. Maggie has left us a gift. Memories. She leaves us with with good memories, from our time as children and grandchildren to our older age, under her wing we remember many stories she told, funny interactions, creative words, life lessons, and events that shaped her image unto us. We remember her skill in quilt making, her pantry full of canned vegetables, her home, her home cooking, fishing tales and so much more.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Dwight Ticer (Brenda); granddaughter, Tanya Reynolds (Lin); and great-grandson, Bryce Reynolds.
