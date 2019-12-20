CENTERVILLE, GEORGIA — Funeral Services for Magnolia Nunn, formerly of Tuscumbia, Alabama will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Centerville, Georgia.
Ms. Nunn worked as a Teacher’s Assistant to the late Julia Doss at The Community Kindergarten for several years prior to the retirement of Mrs. Doss.
Magnolia Nunn was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Carrie Nunn and her four siblings. She is survived by seven children: Renee Jones, Alfred, DeWayne and Keith Richardson, Annita Riddick, Didra Goodloe and Demetrius Nunn.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. at Hope and Life Fellowship, Snellville, Georgia.
