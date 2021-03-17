TUSCUMBIA — MaJesty Embrace Tomlin, infant daughter of Nafesah Bland, was born on November 16, 2020 and passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, March 18, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.
MaJesty is now resting with her uncle, Tyrone Grant, and her late grandfather, Hubert Glover.
She leaves behind her Mommie, Nafesah; brothers, Tay’Veion Fuqua (11), Ke’Yon Diederichs (8), and Sir’Ree Dinero (3); grandmother, Crystal Smith; grandfather, Leon Smith; aunt, Nakia Bland; uncles, Darnell Bland and Vincent Grant; and cousins, Tyron Bland (9) and Tyrionna Baker (12).
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
