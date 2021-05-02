FLORENCE — Major Euell White, 87, of Florence, died April 28, 2021.
A graveside military service will be held at Barkley- White Cemetery on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Doc Shell and Jimmy Hayes.
Euell served in the U.S. Army for 20 years and 7 months. He enlisted in July 1951 at the age of 17 and retired in 1972 at the age of 38. He served in the 82nd, 11th, and 101st Airborne Divisions. He also served in the 1st and 25th Infantry Divisions, and the 1st and 5th Airborne Special Forces groups. Euell was a Master Parachutist and made 72 jumps. He received a direct commission as an Infantry 2nd Lieutenant while serving in the 25th Infantry Division in Hawaii in 1962. Euell served three tours in Vietnam and was twice awarded the Purple Heart Medal and the Bronze Star Medal for heroism in connection with operations against a hostile force. He retired as a Major in 1972. Euell graduated from Columbus College, Georgia in 1974 with a BS in Business. In 1979 he graduated from Liberty Bible College, Florida with a Master of Theology. He later earned his PhD in Christian Counseling Psychology from Carolina University of Theology. He served as associate pastor and director of counseling and missions for Christ Chapel Church until his retirement in 2001 due to health issues. Euell had written several books and articles. For years his letters and editorials were published by the Washington Times and the local papers.
Euell was preceded in death by his son, Daniel; father and mother; three brothers and four sisters.
He is survived by his wife Euna; daughter, Sherry Weems; son-in-law, Ricky Weems; and brother, John.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Euell’s caregivers, Chinia Cunningham, Sheronda Rhodes, and Ana Grijalva.
