RUSSELLVILLE — Major Tal LeMay, 84, was a highly decorated Marine. Tal served his beloved country and flag with loyal service to The United States Marine Corps, retiring after 28 years of devoted service. He received numerous ribbons, medals and honors for his duty. After his retirement, he worked for many companies as a consultant.
Tal is survived by his wife, Gloria Herring LeMay; children, Jennifer Herring Bishop (Michael), Michelle Roper, Julie Hays and Phil Homan (Eileen). He had five grandchildren and two great grandchildren; a sister, Wanda LeMay Berggren of Missouri; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Orval LeMay Sr. and Teenie Leslie Gray LeMay; siblings, Verda Hester, Floy Jackson, Opal Dempsey, Lennis Morris, Elawee Sparks, Juanita Dempsey, John Orval LeMay Jr., Frank LeMay, and an infant sister and brother.
A private Celebration of Life Service to Honor Major Granville Talmage LeMay, USMC, will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021, at Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel, Russellville, AL. Burial will occur at a later date at Bay Pines National Cemetery in Saint Petersburg, Florida.
During this pandemic, we request all guests to follow social distancing and to wear face masks at all times. Although we know it may be difficult, please refrain from hugging the family.
Semper Fidelis
